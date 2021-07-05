WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

WOW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

