Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 15,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 83,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

