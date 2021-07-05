Wing (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.95 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $14.38 or 0.00042407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $24.95 million and $3.29 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,859,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,734,820 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

