WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of WisdomTree Investments worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WETF stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

