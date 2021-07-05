Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,555 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Shares of BZM stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.10.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.