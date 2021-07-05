Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,555 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of BZM stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

