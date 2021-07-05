World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after buying an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after buying an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,061,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

