Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. Analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $340,200. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

