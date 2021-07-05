Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 543 ($7.09), with a volume of 54501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of £109.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

