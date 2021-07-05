XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $670,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XPEL opened at $82.90 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

