XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,523 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 597,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.55 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

