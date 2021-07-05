XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 10,541 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $15.68 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

