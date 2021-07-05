XTX Topco Ltd Invests $197,000 in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.