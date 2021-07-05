XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $215,000 Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after buying an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.24 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

