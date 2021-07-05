XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IDACORP by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $97.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

