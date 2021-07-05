XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.