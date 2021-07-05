XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $77.00 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 334.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.