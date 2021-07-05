Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178,810 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.