Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,014 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 3.5% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 840,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $9,360,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 732,058 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,358. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

