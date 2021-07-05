Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 306,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.