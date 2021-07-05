Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $125.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.86 million and the lowest is $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,483 shares of company stock worth $2,125,953 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

