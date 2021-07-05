Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

