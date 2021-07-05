Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $145.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $649.70 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.51 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

