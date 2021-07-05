Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.