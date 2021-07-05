Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
