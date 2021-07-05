Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $8.39.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.