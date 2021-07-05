Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

