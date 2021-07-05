Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 333,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

