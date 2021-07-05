Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 33.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. 246,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

