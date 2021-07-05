Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $34.94 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $131.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTR opened at $20.45 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

