Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. 1,408,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 575,562 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

