Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Matador Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

MTDR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 26,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

