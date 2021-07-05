Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report sales of $293.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.10 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 1,065,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

