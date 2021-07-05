Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,475. Aterian has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

