Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $31.04. 713,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

