Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $18.58 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

