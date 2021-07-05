Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $43.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.97 million. Insmed reported sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $195.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

