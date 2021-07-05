Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.68. 244,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

