Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $303.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.70 million. Trex posted sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Trex by 270.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 252,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,735. Trex has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

