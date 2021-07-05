Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.86. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,464. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,651 shares of company stock worth $832,599. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

