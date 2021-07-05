Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE BY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

