Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.