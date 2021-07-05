Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

EXLS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. 67,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

