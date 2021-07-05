Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pearson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

