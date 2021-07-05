Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pearson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
