Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Entegris stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,039,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,707 shares of company stock valued at $31,412,549. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

