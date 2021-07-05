Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ZME traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 22,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,800. Zhangmen Education has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.