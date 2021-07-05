Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.