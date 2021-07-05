Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $192.70. 68,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $135.34 and a one year high of $193.04. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

