Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.60. 7,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

