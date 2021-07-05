ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $45,673.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 24,248,831 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

