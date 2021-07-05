ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,680,920.92 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

