ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
