ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

